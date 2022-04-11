Post News
News at a Glance
"Somebody is taking my baby? - Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola reacts to daughter, Temi's engagement to Mr Eazi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has reacted to his daughter, Temi's engagement to singer, Mr Eazi.
Commenting under the proposal video shared by the couple on Ins
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Femi Otedola reacts to daughter's engagement to Mr Eazi
Naija Loaded:
Femi Otedola Reacts To Daughter’s Engagement To Mr Eazi
PM News:
DJ Cuppy Connection: How Mr Eazi met Temi Otedola - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Femi Otedola reacts to daughter’s engagement to Mr Eazi
News Breakers:
‘Somebody Is Taking My Baby’ – Femi Otedola Reacts To Mr Eazi, Temi’s Engagement – Channels Television
More Picks
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
3
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
5
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Transport University of Daura will be ready by September ― Amaechi -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
9
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
