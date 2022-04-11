Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MTN gets final approval to operate payment service bank
News photo The Punch  - The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted Momo Payment Service Bank Limited final approval to commence operations.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MTN Secures CBN’s Final Approval For Momo Payment Service Bank Leadership:
MTN Secures CBN’s Final Approval For Momo Payment Service Bank
MTN gets CBN’s nod for payment bank The Nation:
MTN gets CBN’s nod for payment bank
MTN Gets CBN Approval To Operate Payment Service Bank Igbere TV News:
MTN Gets CBN Approval To Operate Payment Service Bank
CBN Grants Final Approval For MTN To Commence Mobile Money Bank The Will:
CBN Grants Final Approval For MTN To Commence Mobile Money Bank
CBN grants final PSB approval to MTN Oyo Gist:
CBN grants final PSB approval to MTN
MTN gets final approval to operate payment service bank News Breakers:
MTN gets final approval to operate payment service bank
Momo Bank: MTN Nigeria diversifies into banking, gets final approval Online Nigeria:
Momo Bank: MTN Nigeria diversifies into banking, gets final approval


   More Picks
1 Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 19 hours ago
5 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 1 day ago
6 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 18 hours ago
9 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info