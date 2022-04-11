Post News
News at a Glance
MTN gets final approval to operate payment service bank
The Punch
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted Momo Payment Service Bank Limited final approval to commence operations.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
MTN Secures CBN’s Final Approval For Momo Payment Service Bank
The Nation:
MTN gets CBN’s nod for payment bank
Igbere TV News:
MTN Gets CBN Approval To Operate Payment Service Bank
The Will:
CBN Grants Final Approval For MTN To Commence Mobile Money Bank
Oyo Gist:
CBN grants final PSB approval to MTN
News Breakers:
MTN gets final approval to operate payment service bank
Online Nigeria:
Momo Bank: MTN Nigeria diversifies into banking, gets final approval
More Picks
1
Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
2
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead -
The Will,
19 hours ago
5
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
6
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war -
Julia Blaise Blog,
18 hours ago
9
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
10
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
