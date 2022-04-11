Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Serie A: Spalletti blames Victor Osimhen after Napoli’s 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina
Daily Post  - Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has blamed Victor Osimhen for his side’s 3-2 loss to Fiorentina on Sunday. The manager noted that the Nigerian international was not at his best during the Serie A match at the Diego Maradona Stadium. The Italian ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina: Osimhen closes in on Nwankwo’s Serie A feat The Nation:
Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina: Osimhen closes in on Nwankwo’s Serie A feat
Napoli Boss Spalletti: Osimhen Was Not At His Best Against Fiorentina Complete Sports:
Napoli Boss Spalletti: Osimhen Was Not At His Best Against Fiorentina
HARSH Napoli Manager Blames Victor Osimhen For 3 – 2 Defeat To Fiorentina Naija Loaded:
HARSH Napoli Manager Blames Victor Osimhen For 3 – 2 Defeat To Fiorentina
Serie A: Osimhen was not at his best during 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina - Spalletti - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Serie A: Osimhen was not at his best during 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina - Spalletti - Kemi Filani News
Spalletti criticizes Victor Osimhen Brila:
Spalletti criticizes Victor Osimhen


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
4 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
9 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info