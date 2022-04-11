Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Easter celebration: Anambra NSCDC deploys 1,977 personnel to churches, event centres, others
News photo Daily Post  - Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,977 of its personnel to ensure safety during the Easter celebration.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Easter celebration: NSCDC deploys 1,977 officers in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Easter celebration: NSCDC deploys 1,977 officers in Anambra
Point Blank News:
Easter Celebration: Anambra NSCDC Deploys 1,977 Personnel to Churches, Event Centres, Other
Easter: NSCDC Deploys 1,977 Personnel In Anambra The Herald:
Easter: NSCDC Deploys 1,977 Personnel In Anambra
Easter Celebration: NSCDC Deploys 2,418 Personnel In Delta Independent:
Easter Celebration: NSCDC Deploys 2,418 Personnel In Delta
Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,418 personnel in Delta Tunde Ednut:
Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,418 personnel in Delta
Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,418 personnel in Delta Within Nigeria:
Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,418 personnel in Delta


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 7 hours ago
6 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info