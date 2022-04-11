Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Is she the last born? Cuppy stirs reactions as she rocks a Minnie Mouse print outfit, shows off over 100 dolls
News photo Legit  - Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy sparked mixed reactions online after she rocked a Minnie Mouse print outfit and also showed off over 100 toys she has.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 19 hours ago
5 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 1 day ago
6 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 18 hours ago
9 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 20 hours ago
