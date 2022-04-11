Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts to her daughter's bikini photos
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has reacted to her daughter, Meraiah's bikini photos.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Omotola reacts as daughter shares lovely bikini photos
Legit:
"Na wa o," Omotola reacts after her 22-year-old daughter, Meraiah shares bikini photos.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Omotola Jalade-ekeinde Reacts To Her Daughter’s Bikini Photos
Naija Parrot:
Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts to her daughter’s bikini photos
Glamsquad Magazine:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde breaks silence on her daughter’s bikini photos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Omotola Jalade's Daughter, Meraiah Shares Hot Bikini Photos, She Reacts | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts to her daughter’s bikini picture
Gist Reel:
Actress Omotola Jolade reacts to her daughter’s bikini photos
News Breakers:
Omotola Jalade’s Daughter, Meraiah Shares Hot Bikini Photos, She Reacts
Tori News:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Reacts To Her Daughter's Bikini Photos
Kemi Filani Blog:
Omotola Ekeinde threatens daughter as she reacts to her bikini photos - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
We Spend N12billion Monthly On School Feeding Programme For Nigerian Pupils – Buhari Government -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
5
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead -
The Will,
24 hours ago
6
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war -
Julia Blaise Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles -
The News Guru,
12 hours ago
