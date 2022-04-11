Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How man allegedly defiled friend’s two underage daughters – Police officer
The Nation  - A police officer, Sgt. Aikore Odion, on Monday, told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a man, Louis Ikechukwu, allegedly defiled two underage daughters of his friend.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How man allegedly defiled his friend’s 2 daughters Daily Post:
How man allegedly defiled his friend’s 2 daughters
Man blamed devil after defiling friend’s underage daughters: Police Peoples Gazette:
Man blamed devil after defiling friend’s underage daughters: Police
How man allegedly defiled friend’s 2 underage daughters – Police officer Pulse Nigeria:
How man allegedly defiled friend’s 2 underage daughters – Police officer
How man allegedly defiled friend’s 2 underage daughters – Police officer News Diary Online:
How man allegedly defiled friend’s 2 underage daughters – Police officer
How man allegedly raped friend’s 2 underage daughters — Police officer News Wire NGR:
How man allegedly raped friend’s 2 underage daughters — Police officer
How Man Allegedly Defiled His Friend’s 2 Daughters Screen Gist:
How Man Allegedly Defiled His Friend’s 2 Daughters


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 7 hours ago
6 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info