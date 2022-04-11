Post News
News at a Glance
After 56 days of strike, FG set to meet ASUU today
The Punch
- The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, is set to meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities today, Monday, April 11, 2022, The PUNCH reports.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
2
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
3
EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
1 day ago
6
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
9
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
