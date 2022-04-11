Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 80 victims of Plateau killings given mass burial
Nigerian Tribune  - More than 80 victims of terrorist attacks in the Kanam local government area of Plateau State were given mass burials in their respective communities and

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

