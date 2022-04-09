Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has demanded justice for late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu who was alleged to have died as a result of domestic violence.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I The Punch:
I'll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows
I Nigerian Tribune:
I'll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, protect her children ― Women Affairs minister
I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows News Breakers:
I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows
I’ll Get Justice For Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs Minister Vows Screen Gist:
I’ll Get Justice For Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs Minister Vows
Women Affairs minister: I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu Tunde Ednut:
Women Affairs minister: I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu
Women Affairs minister: I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu Within Nigeria:
Women Affairs minister: I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu
I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows Star News:
I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows


   More Picks
1 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
3 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 day ago
6 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
9 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info