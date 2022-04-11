Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian clergywoman and author, Pastor Mildred Okonkwo, has advised women against staying with men that are lazy and stingy. The pastor whose messages are centered around marriage and relationship, gave this advise while preaching in a church recently.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Run away from stingy and lazy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo to ladies The Info NG:
Run away from stingy and lazy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo to ladies
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video)
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video)
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo counsels ladies (Video) Gist Reel:
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo counsels ladies (Video)
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video) Naija Parrot:
Run away from lazy and stingy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo advises ladies (Video)
Flee From Stingy And Lazy Men, They Will Ruin Your Life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo Warns Ladies (Video) Tori News:
Flee From Stingy And Lazy Men, They Will Ruin Your Life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo Warns Ladies (Video)


   More Picks
1 Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Osinachi's death: 'Pastor Enenche was not aware' - Daughter reveals next action - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
8 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
10 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info