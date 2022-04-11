Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Funke Akindele is not what you all think she is: JJC Skillz’s son blasts actress amid troubled marriage claims
Legit
- Popular Nigerian filmmaker, JJC Skillz's son, Benito, has put his stepmom, Funke Akindele on blast on social media. His comments have raised reactions online.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I'm Missing Home My Love, JJC Skillz Tells Wife Funke Akindele-Bello Rapper, JJC Skillz, has urged his wife and actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, not to let anyone spoil her mood, even as he says he's missing her.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"Don't let anyone spoil your vibes" JJC Skillz writes in support of wife Funke Akindele after his son called Funke out online
Gist Lovers:
More bombshells drop following Actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s alleged rocky marriage
Edujandon:
More bombshells drop following Actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s alleged rocky marriage
Kemi Filani Blog:
Bombshell about the alleged rocky issue in Actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage
More Picks
1
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
2
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
3
EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
1 day ago
6
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
9
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
