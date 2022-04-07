Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi given 48-hour ultimatum to resign or be sacked
Top Naija  - Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to resign from his sit as a Minister or risk being sacked by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 1 day ago
5 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 18 hours ago
8 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 20 hours ago
10 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
