Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PenCom kicks against suggested payment of 'at least 75 per cent' lump sum
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The National Pension Commission (PenCom), has frowned at the suggested payment of “at least 75 per cent’’ lump sum to retiring workers under the

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PenCom kicks against bill seeking payment of “at least 75 per cent” lump sum to retirees Premium Times:
PenCom kicks against bill seeking payment of “at least 75 per cent” lump sum to retirees
PenCom against payment of Peoples Gazette:
PenCom against payment of 'at least 75 per cent' lump sum to retirees
PenCom kicks against payment of 75% lump sum to retiring workers Daily Nigerian:
PenCom kicks against payment of 75% lump sum to retiring workers
PenCom kicks against suggested payment of “at least 75 per cent” lump sum Prompt News:
PenCom kicks against suggested payment of “at least 75 per cent” lump sum
PenCom kicks against payment of 75% lump sum to retiring workers News Breakers:
PenCom kicks against payment of 75% lump sum to retiring workers


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 7 hours ago
6 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info