Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"We are planning to marry him" - Identical Kenyan triplets reveal they are dating same man (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Identical triplet sisters from Kenya have revealed that they are now dating the same man after falling in love with him.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
Identical Kenyan Triplet Sisters Reveal They Are Dating Same Man
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Identical Kenyan Triplet Sisters Reveal They Are Dating Same Man | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
“We are planning to marry him” – Identical Kenyan triplets share how they are dating the same man (video)
Tori News:
We Are Planning To Marry Him - Identical Kenyan Triplets Disclose They Are Dating Same Man (Video)
More Picks
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
3
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
5
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Transport University of Daura will be ready by September ― Amaechi -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
9
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...