Christian Association Of Nigeria Blows Hot Over Death Of Gospel Singer, Osinachi
Online Nigeria  - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has been petitioned by the Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu. The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) tasked Baba to ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

