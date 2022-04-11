Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lawyer has claimed that late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband used to allegedly make their kids stomp on her and hit her.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her
Naija News:
Osinachi’s Husband Used To Make Their Kids Hit Her – Lawyer Claims
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lawyer Claims Osinachi’s Husband Used To Make Their Kids Stomp And Hit Her | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
Late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband used to make her kids h#t her — Reporter
More Picks
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
4
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
5
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
6
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
8
We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
9
Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
I Don't Have A ‘Son’ Old Enough To Declare For President, Tinubu Speaks On Osinbajo’s Declaration -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...