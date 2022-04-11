Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jubiliation as Davido and Chioma settles dispute, refollow each other on Instagram
Kemi Filani Blog  - Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his third babymama and ex fiancee, Chioma Rowland have reconciled.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram Information Nigeria:
Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram
Jubiliation as Davido and Chioma settles dispute, refollow each other on Instagram Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Jubiliation as Davido and Chioma settles dispute, refollow each other on Instagram
Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram News Breakers:
Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram
Endless Celebrations As Davido and Chioma Settles Dispute, Refollow Each Other Edujandon:
Endless Celebrations As Davido and Chioma Settles Dispute, Refollow Each Other
Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram Tori News:
Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 We Spend N12billion Monthly On School Feeding Programme For Nigerian Pupils – Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Easter celebration: Anambra NSCDC deploys 1,977 personnel to churches, event centres, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 22 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 23 hours ago
7 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts to her daughter's bikini photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info