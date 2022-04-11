Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electricity Outages: TCN Appeals To Host Communities Over Vandalism
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Monday appealed to host communities to desist from vandalizing its infrastructures. Engr. Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, made the appeal when he visited the site of a vandalized Tower No. 104, along ...

21 hours ago
