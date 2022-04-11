Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured
Sahara Reporters
- Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
One inmate dead, others injured in Rivers Correctional Centre riot
TVC News:
One Inmate Dies in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre Riot
The Nigeria Lawyer:
One Inmate Dead, Others Injured In Rivers Correctional Centre Riot
News Breakers:
Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
3
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead -
The Will,
16 hours ago
4
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
6
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
7
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
