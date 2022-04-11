Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured
Sahara Reporters  - Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One inmate dead, others injured in Rivers Correctional Centre riot The Nation:
One inmate dead, others injured in Rivers Correctional Centre riot
One Inmate Dies in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre Riot TVC News:
One Inmate Dies in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre Riot
One Inmate Dead, Others Injured In Rivers Correctional Centre Riot The Nigeria Lawyer:
One Inmate Dead, Others Injured In Rivers Correctional Centre Riot
Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured News Breakers:
Riot In Rivers State Correctional Centre Leaves Scores Of Inmates Injured


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 16 hours ago
4 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 17 hours ago
7 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info