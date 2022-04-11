Train Attack: Relations issue govt 72hrs ultimatum to rescue kidnapped victims

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
2
|
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Easter celebration: Anambra NSCDC deploys 1,977 personnel to churches, event centres, others - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
2023: Tinubu meets APC governors hours after Osinbajo declares - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago