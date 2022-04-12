NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles

Read full article NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles on TheNewsGuru. The News Guru - The Nigeria Customs Service on Saturday reintroduced 15 per cent NAC levy on used imported vehiclesRead full article NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles on TheNewsGuru.



News Credibility Score: 99%