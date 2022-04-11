Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Britney Spears, 40, has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

 

The singer, who is engaged to fitness model Sam Asghari, 28, made the announcement on Monday, April 11, mo

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US singer Britney Spears pregnant with third child The Punch:
US singer Britney Spears pregnant with third child
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant Channels Television:
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant
Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant With Third Child Independent:
Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant With Third Child
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant The Street Journal:
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant News Breakers:
Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 16 hours ago
4 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 17 hours ago
7 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info