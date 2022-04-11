Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EPL: Arsenal’s Saka reveals why his grandmother gave him Yoruba name, ‘Bukayo ‘
Daily Post  - Arsenal youngster, Bukayo Saka has opened up on why he was given the name ‘Bukayo’ by his grandmother. The England international, who was born to Nigerian parents, said his grandmother named him Bukayo because she wanted him to bring joy to the family.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

