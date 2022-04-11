Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
YNaija
- Tinubu says he has no 'son' to make such a declaration Bandits kill 78 people in PlateauYouths write IGP, demand…
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
ASUU Strike: There Are Things That Are Above Me, Says Ngige
Vanguard News:
Strike: FG not against new welfare package for ASUU, SSANU, others — Ngige
Leadership:
Strike: We Are Not Opposed To Renegotiation With ASUU - Federal Govt
Premium Times:
ASUU Strike: Ngige criticizes education ministry, suggests alternative to strike
Pulse Nigeria:
Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG
The Eagle Online:
Strike: Ngige faults Ministry of Education, ASUU, seeks way forward
News Breakers:
ASUU Strike: There Are Things That Are Above Me, Says Ngige
Online Nigeria:
Strike: Ngige says FG is prepared for renegotiation with ASUU
Naija News:
ASUU: Chris Ngige Reveals Out Come Of Meeting, Way Forward
Instablog 9ja:
I’m tired of ASUU going on strike over disagreements with FG — Chris Ngige The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said he is tired of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) going on a strike every time there is a ...
The Genius Media:
#ASUU: Ngige Speaks On FG Renegotiation After 56 Days Of Strike With ASUU
