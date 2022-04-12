“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



The first son of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has disclosed how their father instilled in them the belief that mistreating a woman is ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogThe first son of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has disclosed how their father instilled in them the belief that mistreating a woman is ...



News Credibility Score: 99%