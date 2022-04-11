Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo No Longer A Member Of Lagos APC – Spokesman
Naija Loaded  - Vice President is no longer a member of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his spokesman, Laolu Akande has confirmed.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We Spend N12billion Monthly On School Feeding Programme For Nigerian Pupils – Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 13 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 24 hours ago
6 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
