Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele
Daily Post  - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his presidential ambition.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo Will Never Be President Of Nigeria — Prophet Primate Ayodele Mandy News:
Osinbajo Will Never Be President Of Nigeria — Prophet Primate Ayodele
Osinbajo Will Never Be President, He Will Soon Be Implicated – Primate Ayodele In Fresh Prophesies Naija Loaded:
Osinbajo Will Never Be President, He Will Soon Be Implicated – Primate Ayodele In Fresh Prophesies
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele Nigerian Eye:
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele Affairs TV:
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele
2023: Osinbajo Will Never Be President – Primate Ayodele Reveals Why Anaedo Online:
2023: Osinbajo Will Never Be President – Primate Ayodele Reveals Why
2023: Osinbajo will never be president, he will be implicated – Primate Ayodele Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Osinbajo will never be president, he will be implicated – Primate Ayodele
2023: Osinbajo Will Never Be President, Powerful Forces Will Implicate Him – Primate Ayodele Tori News:
2023: Osinbajo Will Never Be President, Powerful Forces Will Implicate Him – Primate Ayodele


   More Picks
1 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Sit-at-home: Gunmen kill one, torch vehicle in Enugu -Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info