Actress Georgina Onuoha blasts Pastor Becky Eneche for saying divorce is not an option, Nigerians react
News photo Legit  - Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has blasted Pastor Becky Eneche after she tweeted about divorce not being an option. Internet users shared mixed reactions.

24 hours ago
Osinachi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Osinachi's death: The medical licenses of Pastor Paul Eneche and his wife, Becky should be withdrawn - Georgina Onuoha
Actress, Georgina Onuoha Tackled Clergywoman On Divorce NigeriaFilms.com:
Actress, Georgina Onuoha Tackled Clergywoman On Divorce
Actress Georgina Onuoha calls out Pst. Dr. Becky Enenche over her tweet on divorce Instablog 9ja:
Actress Georgina Onuoha calls out Pst. Dr. Becky Enenche over her tweet on divorce
Osinachi Olajide TV:
Osinachi's death: The medical licenses of Pastor Paul Eneche and his wife, Becky should be withdrawn - Georgina Onuoha
Osinachi: The Medical Licenses Of Pastor Paul Eneche And His Wife, Becky Should Be Revoked - Georgina Onuoha Tori News:
Osinachi: The Medical Licenses Of Pastor Paul Eneche And His Wife, Becky Should Be Revoked - Georgina Onuoha


