Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"You shall not d*e"- Watch throwback video of late gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu's children praying for her during her last birthday celebration
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video showing the moment the children of late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, were praying for her at her last birthday, has been shared online.

 

In the video, the deceased gospel

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinachi: Moment Late Gospel Singer The Punch:
Osinachi: Moment Late Gospel Singer's Children Pray For Her Long Life A video of the last birthday of the late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has surfaced barely a week after her death.
“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children praying for her surfaces (Video) The Info NG:
“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children praying for her surfaces (Video)
"You shall not d*e"- Watch throwback video of late gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu Olajide TV:
"You shall not d*e"- Watch throwback video of late gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu's children praying for her during her last birthday celebration
“You shall not d*e” – Throwback video of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children praying for her on her last birthday celebration Naija Parrot:
“You shall not d*e” – Throwback video of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children praying for her on her last birthday celebration
You Shall Not Die - Throwback Video Of Osinachi Nwachukwu Tori News:
You Shall Not Die - Throwback Video Of Osinachi Nwachukwu's Children Praying For Her During Her Last Birthday Celebration


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We Spend N12billion Monthly On School Feeding Programme For Nigerian Pupils – Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 13 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 24 hours ago
6 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info