Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine
The Nation  - Russian military claimed that it launched strikes on 32 military targets in Ukraine during the night.The spokesman for the Russian DefenCe

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia launches overnight attacks on Ukraine Peoples Gazette:
Russia launches overnight attacks on Ukraine
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine Pulse Nigeria:
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine — Daily Nigerian
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine News Breakers:
Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 13 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
10 Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info