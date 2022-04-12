Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Inheritance dispute: Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife to serve amended summons
News Diary Online  - by Adenike Ayodele An Ikeja High Court on Tuesday ordered Mrs Gladys Kanu, one of the three wives of late former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo, rtd. Rear Adm. Ndubuisi, to serve the respo…

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Inheritance : Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s widow to serve amended summons The Nation:
Inheritance : Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s widow to serve amended summons
Court Orders Late Admiral Ndubuisi’s Wife To Serve Amended Summon On Respondents Independent:
Court Orders Late Admiral Ndubuisi’s Wife To Serve Amended Summon On Respondents
Inheritance dispute: Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife to serve amended summons The Eagle Online:
Inheritance dispute: Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife to serve amended summons
Inheritance: Court Orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s Widow To Serve Amended Summons The Nigeria Lawyer:
Inheritance: Court Orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s Widow To Serve Amended Summons
Inheritance dispute: Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife to serve amended summons Prompt News:
Inheritance dispute: Court orders Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife to serve amended summons


   More Picks
1 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
6 Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
7 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info