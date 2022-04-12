Post News
News at a Glance
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu
The Punch
- Dele Momodu, has said members of the ruling All Progressives Congress should be ashamed of the damage they have done to the country.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
True Or False? APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria – Dele Momodu
Information Nigeria:
APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria, Says Dele Momodu
Nigerian Eye:
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu
News Breakers:
APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria- Dele Momodu
Ladun Liadi Blog:
APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria- Dele Momodu | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Dele Momodu: APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria
Tunde Ednut:
Dele Momodu: APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria
Infotrust News:
APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria, Says Dele Momodu
Affairs TV:
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu
Naija News:
APC Can’t Escape God’s Judgement For Damaging Nigeria – Dele Momodu
Tori News:
APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria - Dele Momodu
More Picks
1
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
18 hours ago
5
2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
6
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
7
Nigerian pastor’s pre-wedding photos go viral as he is set to wed in Edo state -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
9 hours ago
9
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
