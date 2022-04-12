Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Demand Release Of Arrested Commanders In Exchange For Abductees

The attack and ... Sahara Reporters - Terrorists locally known as bandits have requested the release of 16 top commanders and sponsors in government custody in exchange for the release of the over 100 individuals abducted during an attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train.The attack and ...



