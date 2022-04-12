Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Demand Release Of Arrested Commanders In Exchange For Abductees
Sahara Reporters
- Terrorists locally known as bandits have requested the release of 16 top commanders and sponsors in government custody in exchange for the release of the over 100 individuals abducted during an attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train.
The attack and ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Train attack: Terrorists demand detained 16 commanders’ exchange for over 100 abductees
The Street Journal:
Kaduna train attack: Terrorists seek freedom of 16 detained commanders in exchange for abducted passengers - Sources
Naija News:
Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Finally Make Demand For Abductees’ Release
News Breakers:
Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Demand Release Of Arrested Commanders In Exchange For Abductees
Anaedo Online:
Kaduna Train Attack: See Bandit Terrorists Demand For Abductees’ Release
More Picks
1
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
4
Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
12 hours ago
5
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
9
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
