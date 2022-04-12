Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps to investigate alleged disappearance of FG transit busses in FCT — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged disappearance of transit busses provided by the Federal Government for transport service within the FCT. This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Ikenna Elezieanya (PDP-Imo) at the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

