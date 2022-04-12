Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5 MMSCM/d — Eni
News Diary Online
- By Nathan Nwakamma Eni, the Italian parent company to Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), says the breach of its 24-inch gas line at Okaka in [...]
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5 MMSCM/d — Eni
Premium Times:
Vandalism at Agip’s line reduces Nigeria's gas export — Eni
The Street Journal:
Vandalism At Agip’s Gas Line Cuts Gas Export By 5 MMSCM/d — Eni
The Eagle Online:
Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5MMSCM/d — Eni
Maritime First Newspaper:
Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5 MMSCM/d — Eni
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Vandalism at Agip’s gas line cuts gas export by 5 MMSCM/d – Eni
More Picks
1
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
4
Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
12 hours ago
5
Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
9
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...