Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military Intercepts N60m Ransom, Rescues Abductees, Kills Terrorists
News photo Leadership  - Nigerian troops have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom for the freedom of some captives in the custody of armed bandits in Kaduna State. PRNigeria gathered that some of the couriers of the ransom payment were suspected to be security personnel.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military intercepts N60m ransom, kills terrorists, rescues abductees The Eagle Online:
Military intercepts N60m ransom, kills terrorists, rescues abductees
Nigerian military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit terrorists — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit terrorists — Daily Nigerian
Military Intercepts N60m Ransom, Rescues Abductees, Kills Terrorists The Nigeria Lawyer:
Military Intercepts N60m Ransom, Rescues Abductees, Kills Terrorists
Military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit National Accord:
Military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit
Bandits Killed As Military Intercepts N60m Ransom, Rescues Abductees In Kaduna The Will:
Bandits Killed As Military Intercepts N60m Ransom, Rescues Abductees In Kaduna
Nigerian troops intercept N60m ransom, rescue abductees, kill bandits Prompt News:
Nigerian troops intercept N60m ransom, rescue abductees, kill bandits
Nigerian military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit terrorists News Breakers:
Nigerian military intercepts N60m ransom, rescues abductees, kills bandit terrorists


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 15 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
9 Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info