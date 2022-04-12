Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Statistician-General of the Federation not dead – NBS
Peoples Daily
- Statistician-General of the Federation not dead – NBS
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Statistician-General of the federation is dead
The Punch:
Nigeria's Statistician-General dies eight months after appointment
AIT:
Simon Harry, Nigeria's Statistician General is Dead
Biz Watch Nigeria:
NBS Boss – Simon Harry, Is Dead
TVC News:
The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry is dead.
The Street Journal:
Nigeria's statistician-general, Simon Harry is dead
Pulse Nigeria:
Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation
The Will:
Statistician-General Of The Federation Simon Harry Dies 7 Months After Appointment
Business Post Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Statistician-General Simon Harry Dies After Brief Illness
Naija News:
Simon Harry, Nigeria’s Statistician General Is Dead
The Genius Media:
Simon Harry, Nigeria’s Statistician-General Is Dead
News Breakers:
Nigeria’s Statistician-General dies eight months after appointment
National Daily:
Nigeria’s statistician-general is dead
Tori News:
Nigeria's Statistician-General Dies Eight Months After Appointment
More Picks
1
Osinachi: Marriage is not by force, shine your eyes – Nathaniel Bassey -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
4 hours ago
3
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
4
Statistician-General of the Federation not dead – NBS -
Peoples Daily,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
7
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
8
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...