Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Armed Forces have made a major burst in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the country. Joint troops have intercepted N60 million being taken to criminals as ransom for the freedom of captives.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna
Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna
Military Intercept Security Agents Taking Ransom To Bandits In Kaduna Talk Glitz:
Military Intercept Security Agents Taking Ransom To Bandits In Kaduna
Nigerian Military Intercepts ₦60m Ransom, Arrest Security Personnel Involved Naija News:
Nigerian Military Intercepts ₦60m Ransom, Arrest Security Personnel Involved
Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom, Nabs Security Personnel Involved In The Courier Global Upfront:
Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom, Nabs Security Personnel Involved In The Courier
Nigerian Troops Arrests Security Agents Taking Ransom To Bandits In Kaduna Tori News:
Nigerian Troops Arrests Security Agents Taking Ransom To Bandits In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 We Spend N12billion Monthly On School Feeding Programme For Nigerian Pupils – Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 13 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 24 hours ago
6 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria, South Africa renew partnership on drug war - Julia Blaise Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info