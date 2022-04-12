Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps call for proper birth, death registrations — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The House of Representatives has urged government at all levels, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to join in sensitising the population on the importance of birth and death registrations.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps call for proper birth, death registrations The Guardian:
Reps call for proper birth, death registrations
Reps Seek Mass Awareness On Birth, Death Registration In Nigeria Independent:
Reps Seek Mass Awareness On Birth, Death Registration In Nigeria
Reps Call For Proper Birth, Death Registrations The Street Journal:
Reps Call For Proper Birth, Death Registrations
Reps call for proper birth, death registrations News Breakers:
Reps call for proper birth, death registrations


   More Picks
1 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 21 hours ago
3 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 1 day ago
9 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Water scarcity hits Kano as residents call on government for assistance - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info