Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2022 Budget: Reps Approve N369.1bn For Nigerian Customs
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Reps passes N369.1 billion as Customs’ 2022 budget
This Day:
House Approves N369bn Budget for Customs in 2022
Biz Watch Nigeria:
House Of Reps Approves N369bn Budget For Customs In 2022
Within Nigeria:
N27 billion for scanners, N108.85 billion for personnel costs – Reps ratify N369bn 2022 budget for customs
Tunde Ednut:
N27 billion for scanners, N108.85 billion for personnel costs – Reps ratify N369bn 2022 budget for customs
More Picks
1
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
6
Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
7
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...