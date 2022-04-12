Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security
Daily Post  - Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 1000 officers and 100 tactical female squads to the 16 local governments and 17 LCDAs in the state, in a bid to ensure adequate security of lives and property before, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

