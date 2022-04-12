Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady sees man on Whatsapp status, shoots her shot, they are now married
Legit  - Nigerian lady sees man on Whatsapp status, shoots her shot, they are now married

29 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the love of her life Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the love of her life
Nigerian lady ‘aimed her shot’ at a man she saw on someone’s status and they are now married Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady ‘aimed her shot’ at a man she saw on someone’s status and they are now married
Nigerian Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the man of her dreams Page One:
Nigerian Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the man of her dreams
Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the love of her life Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lady shoots her shot and gets married to the love of her life
Nigerian lady ‘aimed her shot’ at a man she saw on someone’s status and they are now married Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady ‘aimed her shot’ at a man she saw on someone’s status and they are now married
Lady Shoots Her Shot And Gets Married To The Love Of Her Life (Photo) Tori News:
Lady Shoots Her Shot And Gets Married To The Love Of Her Life (Photo)


   More Picks
1 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty 2023: Wike vows to tackle insecurity, poverty - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Lawyer claims late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu?s husband allegedly used to make their kids stomp on her and hit her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Over 5,000 debtors owe 10 FG agencies N4.67tn – Finance minister - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
10 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info