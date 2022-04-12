2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer, ... Naija News - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has fixed date to conduct its Computer Based Test (CBT) for its ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for Police Constables.This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%