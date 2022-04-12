Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations
News photo Naija News  - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has fixed date to conduct its Computer Based Test (CBT) for its ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for Police Constables.
This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer, ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations The Punch:
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations
Recruitment: Nigeria Police Announce Dates For Computer-based Test Sahara Reporters:
Recruitment: Nigeria Police Announce Dates For Computer-based Test
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables: CBT Examinations Holds From April 20 Independent:
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables: CBT Examinations Holds From April 20
2021 recruitment of Police Constables: CBT examinations hold from April 20. Champion Newspapers:
2021 recruitment of Police Constables: CBT examinations hold from April 20.
Recruitment: Police Set Date For CBT Examinations News Break:
Recruitment: Police Set Date For CBT Examinations
Police announce dates for CBT exams for recruitment The Eagle Online:
Police announce dates for CBT exams for recruitment
Police HQ speaks on recruitment of constables - P.M. News PM News:
Police HQ speaks on recruitment of constables - P.M. News
Police Announce Dates, Venues For Recruitment Examinations The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Announce Dates, Venues For Recruitment Examinations
Police Recruitment: CBT exams hold from April 20 First Reports:
Police Recruitment: CBT exams hold from April 20
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations Tunde Ednut:
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations Within Nigeria:
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations News Breakers:
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations Republican Nigeria:
Police announce dates, venues for recruitment examinations


   More Picks
1 2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
5 "The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 3 hours ago
9 Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info