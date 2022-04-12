Post News
News at a Glance
NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for abducting 18 years old girl in Kogi
Daily Post
- Thirteen suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Security as Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), for allegedly abducting an 18 years old girl in Kogi State. The suspects consist of nine males and four females.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for keeping abducted girl in Kogi hotel
Nigerian Tribune:
NSCDC arrests 13 for allegedly abducting 18-year-old lady in Kogi
Naija Loaded:
NSCDC Apprehends 13 Suspects For Allegedly Abducting 18-Year-Old Girl In Kogi
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for keeping abducted girl in Kogi hotel
The Street Journal:
13 suspects arrested for hiding abducted girl in Kogi hotel
The Dabigal Blog:
NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for abducting 18 years old girl in Kogi
Within Nigeria:
13 hoodlums nabbed for keeping abducted girl in Kogi hotel
Tunde Ednut:
13 hoodlums nabbed for keeping abducted girl in Kogi hotel
Ladun Liadi Blog:
13 Hoodlums Nabbed For Keeping Abducted Girl In Kogi Hotel | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
13 Suspects Arrested For Keeping Abducted Girl In Kogi Hotel
More Picks
1
Osinachi: Marriage is not by force, shine your eyes – Nathaniel Bassey -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
5 hours ago
3
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
4
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
5
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
7
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
9
Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
