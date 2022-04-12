Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari seeks senate’s approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Nigerian Tribune  - The Senate, on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 Budget: Buhari Requests Senate To Adjust Fiscal Framework Leadership:
2022 Budget: Buhari Requests Senate To Adjust Fiscal Framework
4trn Subsidy: Buhari writes Senate, seeks adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework Vanguard News:
4trn Subsidy: Buhari writes Senate, seeks adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework The Guardian:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework Independent:
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework The Herald:
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Buhari seeks Senate’s nod for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework, ups subsidy to N4t The Eagle Online:
Buhari seeks Senate’s nod for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework, ups subsidy to N4t
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework Prompt News:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework News Diary Online:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework The Will:
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework — NEWSVERGE
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework The Street Journal:
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework The New Diplomat:
Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Adjustments To 2022 Fiscal Framework
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework News Breakers:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 7 hours ago
2 Buhari seeks senate’s approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
4 "The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations - Naija News, 23 hours ago
6 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for abducting 18 years old girl in Kogi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info