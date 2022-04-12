Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Osinachi’s death: “The phrase ‘what God cannot do, does not exist’ is a dangerous teaching” – Daddy Freeze
Glamsquad Magazine
- Nigerian media personnel, Daddy Freeze has given his two piece on what he thinks of the popular religious saying; ‘what God cannot do does not exist’.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The phrase ?what God cannot do does not exist? is dangerous- Daddy Freeze
Yaba Left Online:
“The phrase ‘what God cannot do does not exist’ is dangerous” – Daddy Freeze explains why
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“The phrase ‘what God cannot do does not exist’ is dangerous” – Daddy Freeze explains why
Gist Reel:
Daddy Freeze reveals why the phrase 'what God cannot do does not exist' is dangerous
Naija Parrot:
“The phrase ‘what God cannot do does not exist’ is dangerous” – Daddy Freeze explains why
GL Trends:
Daddy Freeze reveals why the statement ‘what God cannot do does not exist’ is dangerous
Tori News:
What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist Is A Dangerous Teaching - Daddy Freeze
More Picks
1
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
2
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
5
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
3 hours ago
9
Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
10
Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...