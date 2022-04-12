Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps pass bill to bar non-customs officers from being appointed as NCS CG
Nigerian Eye  - The house of representatives has passed a bill seeking to stop non-serving officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from being appointed as comptroller-general of the agency.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG The Punch:
Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG
Lawmakers Repeal Nigeria Customs Act, Adopt Report Of Its Committee TVC News Nigeria:
Lawmakers Repeal Nigeria Customs Act, Adopt Report Of Its Committee
Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG News Breakers:
Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG
Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG Star News:
Reps bar President from appointing non-Customs officer as CG


   More Picks
1 Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 18 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian pastor’s pre-wedding photos go viral as he is set to wed in Edo state - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
9 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info