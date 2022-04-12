Reps pass bill to bar non-customs officers from being appointed as NCS CG

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Money ritual: Young man kills his girlfriend in Lagos, sleeps with her corpse for six days in line with native doctor's directive - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Osinbajo will never be President, powerful forces will implicate him – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
2023 Presidency: PDP Consensus Candidate Will Oust APC From Power –Saraki - Leadership,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigerian pastor’s pre-wedding photos go viral as he is set to wed in Edo state - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago