Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Erik Ten Hag Reportedly Agrees to join Manchester United | See Details
Not Just OK
- The manager of Ajax, Erik Ten Hag has reportedly agreed to take over the coaching job at Manchester United at the end of the season.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Erik ten Hag 'reaches agreement' to become next Manchester United manager
Daily Post:
EPL: Ten Hag 'signs four-year deal' to become Man Utd new manager
Independent:
Erik Ten Hag Reaches Agreement To Become Manchester United Manager
The Will:
Ten Hag, Man Utd Reach Agreement In Principle To Take Over At Old Trafford
Naija News:
Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Erik Ten Hag To Become Next Club Manager
Edujandon:
Erik Ten Hag ‘Reaches Agreement’ to Become Next Manchester United Manager (Details below)
More Picks
1
Osinachi: Marriage is not by force, shine your eyes – Nathaniel Bassey -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
4 hours ago
3
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
4
Statistician-General of the Federation not dead – NBS -
Peoples Daily,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
7
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
8
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...