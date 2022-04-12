Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that addressing President Muhammadu Buhari as a general and dictator is abuse of press freedom.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Addressing Buhari as general, dictator is abuse of press freedom, says FG The Street Journal:
Addressing Buhari as general, dictator is abuse of press freedom, says FG
Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed Pulse Nigeria:
Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed
Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media Olajide TV:
Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media
Addressing Buhari As Kanyi Daily:
Addressing Buhari As 'General, Dictator' Is Abuse Of Press Freedom - Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 21 hours ago
3 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 “My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two cars” – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s son reveals - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her third child months after being released from conservatorship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 NCS: Maritime clearing agents to withdraw services over 15% NAC levy on imported used vehicles - The News Guru, 1 day ago
9 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Water scarcity hits Kano as residents call on government for assistance - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info